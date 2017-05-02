Now, Lady patrolling unit to check crimes against women in Jaipur

Following the footsteps of Uttar Pradesh Government's anti-romeo squad and Haryana government's 'Operation Durga', Rajasthan also introduced all woman unit of Jaipur police which will patrol the Pink City on bikes to deal with instances of sexual harassment and molestation of women.

The female patrol units are armed with customized batons, first-aid kits, search lights, communication equipment and PCR vans. The women unit will be deployed outside public places and will be working on eight-hour shifts from 7 am to 11 pm.

Around 26 patrol units of female police will be constituted of two police women each to specifically deter and prevent crimes against women.

Udaipur was the first to launch an all-women patrolling wing in the state, which was flagged off by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje in October last year.

According to police commissioner, Sanjay Agrawal said all the 52 women constables have under gone a training and are taught how to neutralise eve-teasers and patrol secluded areas.

OneIndia News