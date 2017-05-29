Now IIT Madras students organise beef festival

Around 50 students of the IIT Madras took part in a beef festival. The festival was held at the IIT Madras campus to protest against the ban on sale of cattle for slaughtering.

The incident took place last night where scores of students were seen seated on the lawns of the campus eating beef. The incident comes a day after Congress and CPI(M) workers organised a beef festival in Kerala. The Kerala incident caused a lot of outrage for the brutal manner in which the Congress workers killed a cow before eating it.

Cases have been filed against the Congress workers in Kerala. While there has been widespread condemnation of the incident, Kerala Chief Minister P Viajayan has said that he did not need eating lessons from Delhi and Nagpur. Kerala also proposes to come out with a law to overcome the ban imposed by the centre.

