Now grandmothers to narrate stories to children in Rajasthan schools

From now on schools in Rajasthan will have the pleasure of listening to stories narrated by grandmothers. It has been decided that the grandmothers of children studying in the schools will be invited to narrate tales.

The order was issued by the secondary education department to conduct story-telling sessions by grandmothers for the students of Class I to Class V.

The department said that the choice of the grandmothers would depend on their willingness to visit the schools. In the absence of grandmothers, senior teachers would don the role, the department also said.

The sessions will be part of Bal Sabhas, held every Saturday in schools. Students will get an opportunity to listen to stories narrated by grandmothers, the Deputy Director of secondary education Arun Kumar Sharma said.

This is a move aimed at reviving an age old tradition where grandmothers would narrate stories to children. The department feels that since grandmother's stories are so famous, it would encourage students to listen better.

