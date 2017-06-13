Now, Government wants to know about your online shopping habits

As we all know that India is the fastest growing online retail market globally, the government of India will now keep an account of e-commerce spending habits of its consumer's expenditure by a survey which will be carried out by National Sample Survey Organization.

The survey which comes under the statistics ministry will start in July and would continue till June 2018. It will also provide household level data on spending patterns across commodity and service categories in both urban and rural areas.

India's ecommerce sector was estimated to be $14.5 Billion in 2016 which is hardly 1.9% of India's total retail spending of $750 Billion.

According to US based market research company Forrester, 20% of the total online shopping will take place in Asia by 2021. While China is currently the largest online retail market in Asia.

With this survey, the government aims to get a view on how this burgeoning industry's pricing policies can impact in the future.

OneIndia News