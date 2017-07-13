Now Google a toilet near you

Now finding a toilet in Delhi is easy. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has launched a toilet locator awareness campaign wherein toilets can be located on Google maps.

The Google Toilet Locator Awareness Campaign had already been commissioned as a pilot project last year, and more than 5,000 toilets have now been geo-tagged on Google Maps in Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida.

Toilets in the NDMC area can be found using the NDMC Mobile App - NDMC311. The civic body is also in the process of building 'smart toilets' which will have facilities such as ATMs, rooftop solar panel, sanitary pad vending machine, digital health clinic and online user feedback tablet.

OneIndia News