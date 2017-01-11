Now BSF soldier's wife says she is unable to contact him

New Delhi, Jan 11: With the BSF set to submit its report on the bad food claims made by one its soldiers, another Facebook post has gone viral. This time it is the wife of soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav who has taken to the social media to say she is unable to get in touch with her husband.

Introducing herself as Tej Bahadur's wife she says "Sabhi desh vasiyo ko mera namaskar mein aap sbhi se social media ke jarye ye batana cha ti hu ki meri mere husband se kal shaam se baat nahi ho pa rahi hume to ye bhi nhi pata ki unko kaha aur kaise halat me rakha gaya hai." ( Greetings to all Indians. I want to say through social media that I have not spoken to my husband since Tuesday evening. I do not know where he is and in what condition he is).

The plea comes in the midst of the BSF preparing a report following a probe on the claims made by the soldier. Yadav had put out a video in which he complained that good food was not being served to the soldiers. "How do you expect us to stand and guard the border all day when this is the sort of food given to us. He also accused some officials of selling off the food meant for the Jawans," it said.

The BSF however says that prima facie, their inquiry found that no other soldier had any such problem. The BSF decided to issue a clarification in which it was stated that the soldier was a habitual offender and alcoholic.

OneIndia News