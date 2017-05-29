Now, Bengaluru's Subramanyapura lake foams

Somebody said, "Let the rain kiss you. Let the rain beat upon your head with silver liquid drops. Let the rain sing you a lullaby."
But Bengalurians have a lot of things to complain about rain. Rains do bring relief to city. However, there is a flip-side to it. Now, Subramanyapura Lake in Uttarhalli has joined the list of Varthur and Bellandur lakes for foaming. According to reports, sewage water from the apartment complex, temple, and slum flowing into it.
Western side of the lake
The western side of the lake has been frothing since Saturday's heavy rains
Mini Varthur
People living around 6-acre Subramanyapura lake could see a mini Varthur in South Bengaluru.
Commuters negotiate their way
Commuters and residents as well have to that some part of the lake had been into dump yard.
Foam spilling on streets
But people do not know whether the spilling foam is toxic in nature like Varthur froth.