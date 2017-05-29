Now, Bengaluru's Subramanyapura lake foams

But Bengalurians have a lot of things to complain about rain. Rains do bring relief to city. However, there is a flip-side to it. Now, Subramanyapura Lake in Uttarhalli has joined the list of Varthur and Bellandur lakes for foaming. According to reports, sewage water from the apartment complex, temple, and slum flowing into it.

Western side of the lake

The western side of the lake has been frothing since Saturday's heavy rains

Mini Varthur

People living around 6-acre Subramanyapura lake could see a mini Varthur in South Bengaluru.

Commuters negotiate their way

Commuters and residents as well have to that some part of the lake had been into dump yard.

Foam spilling on streets

But people do not know whether the spilling foam is toxic in nature like Varthur froth.

Reason for frothing

Much less efforts have been undertaken to address the core issue of pollution in the lakes, which is root cause of frothing

Monday, May 29, 2017
