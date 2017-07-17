Now astrologers will diagnose patients in Madhya Pradesh hospitals

Astrologers will now diagnose patients in state run hospitals in Madhya Pradesh.

The government-run Maharshi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan (MPSS) will ensure the availability of these astrologers for twice a week.

Like OPDs, where junior doctors work under the supervision of seniors, aspiring astrologers will be assisted by experts in dealing with cases in the astro OPDs, Madhya Pradesh Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan (MPSS) director PR Tiwari told a leading portal.

With the help of patients' horoscopes, for four hours twice a week and sometimes even on weekends, the fortune-tellers will diagnose patients. The aforementioned astrologers are faculty members, hired by Sansthan to train budding astrology, Vastu and Purohitya (priesthood) students.

According to Tiwari, these students will gain first-hand knowledge of Astro-based solutions to various ailments in a way similar to junior doctors who assist their seniors in OPDs. Tiwari is of the view that these Astro-OPDs will help establish this branch of ancient knowledge as meticulous science and not instinctive.

OneIndia News