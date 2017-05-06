Now Andhra government bans blue beacons

Vijayawada, May 6: After Centre's decision to ban the use of beacons lights on officials vehicles from May 1, the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday issued an order to ban the use of blue beacons and hooters on officials vehicles. According to the reports, the order stated that only emergency and disaster management vehicles are allowed to use the beacons and hooters.

AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led government had issued the order to all the officials in this regard.

Earlier in April, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley after the Cabinet Meeting had said that from May 1, no person in the country will be able to put a red light on their vehicles.

The Centre had, earlier in April, banned the use of red beacons for politicians, saying it promotes a VIP culture. The highest leadership positions in the country, including that of President, Vice-President, and Prime Minister, will not be using the red beacons anymore.

Earlier in the same month, the apex court too had asked all the state government to put a limit for VIPs who are allowed to use beacons.

OneIndia News