After a degree in medicine, AIIMS doctors will now learn taekwondo

In the wake of rising incidents of attack on doctors, the residential doctors of Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences will now undergo a self-defence training in taekwondo, said reports.

We'll start training from 15 May, under professionals with black belt in taekwondo: Dr.Vijay Kumar, Pres Resident Doctors' Association AIIMS pic.twitter.com/zK00U2ZQsM — ANI (@ANI_news) May 3, 2017

The junior doctors at AIIMS went on a strike earlier this year over the increasing number of assaults on the doctors.

The doctors had then demanded increased security arrangements for them.

In April, services in about 10 government hospitals in Delhi were hit as the doctors joined their counterparts in West Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital, who are on a strike following alleged assaults on them.

On March 23, the Bombay high court directed the government to provide security for the government-run hospitals' doctors to go to work without fear. Around 4,000 doctors held the strike for more than a week after a doctor was thrashed by the relatives of a patient in early March.

Even in 2014, the AIIMS doctors had gone on a strike demanding adequate security following an attack by a patient's relatives on three senior resident doctors.

The doctors had then gone on an indefinite strike after alleging that the kin of a patient admitted in Surgical Emergency brandished guns and beat up the three doctors who were on duty.

Oneindia News