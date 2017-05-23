Now Aadhaar compulsory for UP Board exams

With the controversy regarding the mandatory nature of Aadhaar cards still raging and the Supreme Court of India still to give its verdict on whether the unique identification number can be made a necessary requirement for different services, the Uttar Pradesh administration seems to have given its take on the matter.

This has been done so by a condition laid out by the state's board of education. That is, if the student does not have an Aadhaar number or refuses to provide it to the administration, they will not be able to give the board examination.

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, which conducts the UP Board exam has made it compulsory for students to fill up the details of their Aadhaar card while filling the examination form.

This may lead to a fall in numbers of the students appearing for the exam in 2018 as compared to previous years. Along with this, students who are to register for class 9th in the state will also have to display their Aadhaar card. According to the administration, such steps are being taken to eliminate fake enrollments for the examinations.

A leading national daily has quoted the UPBSE secretary, Shail Yadav, as he said, "The government wants to link students with Aadhaar so that each student has an individual identity and fraudulent registrations for class 9th and 12th and dubious filling of forms for classes 10th and 12th can be curbed.''

According to reports, the board has directed district inspector of schools (DIOS) to enter the Aadhaar details of every student along with the U-DISE code of their school while registering for the examination through the online form.

All government, government-aided and self-finance schools affiliated to the UP Board are to follow this instruction. And in case that students do not have the card, the DIOS have been asked to facilitate it for them, as the filling of examination forms begins in July.

According to reports, this is an attempt to end the nexus between education mafias, politicians and bureaucrats which help in making fake enrollments, to get their colleges appointed centres and encourage mass cheating during exams, when filling of examination form and registration is done manually

As per reports, officials said that fake enrollments also aid in syphoning off money while providing scholarships and a valid Aadhaar number would take out the possibility of fraudulent registration or impersonation in board exams.

