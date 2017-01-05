Now, 88 million cows to get unique AADHAAR-like ID cards!

New Delhi, Jan 5: The government is now planning to give unique identification number to 88 million cows in the country. The main purpose of this concept is to track the health of cows and check for timely vaccinations. The total expense for this project will cost around Rs 148 crore.

The technicians will place polyurethane tag inside the ears of cows with tag applicator. The technician will then update the 12-digit identification number with the help of an online database and also provide the cattle owner with all the information regarding the cow.

The polyurethane tag which is in yellow colour is made of thermoplastic polyurethane elastomer. The tag is fixed in the centre of the earlobe. The tag just weighs eight grams so that it doesn't cause any inconvenience to the animal and the cost of the tag is Rs 8 per piece.

OneIndia News