Nothing sacred in lynching in the name of cow protection: Ram Madhav

Amid rising incidents of lynching of persons by 'gau-rakshaks' across the country, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Tuesday said nothing sacred about lynching or taking lives away of the people in the name of cow protection.

"Cow is sacred. Cow protection is also sacred. But life itself is sacred, and there is nothing sacred in lynching or taking life away in the name of cow protection," said Madhav, speaking at the valedictory function of a three-day India-Bangladesh Friendship Dialogue in Guwahati.

For Indians cow is sacred; cow protection is sacred too; but for us, life itself is sacred: Ram Madhav,BJP pic.twitter.com/HHF7xS0ERM — ANI (@ANI_news) July 4, 2017

'India values its friendship with Bangladesh. We are civilizational cousins, he said. Both India-Bangladesh. He further urged bothe countires to strive hard to preserve the character of our respective nations in the face of these challenges.

OneIndia News