Nothing can save the sinking ship says Chidambaram on AIADMK crisis

The Speaker's decision to disqualify MLAs is blatantly partisan and to help the minority TN government, former union minister, P Chidambaram said. He took to Twitter to make his displeasure felt over the recent developments.

The Speaker of Tamil Nadu had disqualified 18 MLAs loyal to T T V Dhinakaran on Monday.

Chidambaram making a direct reference to the TN issue said no such action can help a sinking ship.

The former union minister has been critical of the AIADMK crisis. In August he had termed the events as a low comedy turning into a farce. He had also sought the intervention of the Governor to resolve the political crisis.

The latest developments in Tamil Nadu comes in the wake of opposition leader M Stalin demanding a floor test. The disqualification of the MLAs will be challenged in the court and if a stay is not granted then the Governor is likely to order a floor test.

OneIndia News