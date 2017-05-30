Noted filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao passes away at 75

Hyderabad, May 30: Veteran filmmaker and former Union minister Dasari Narayana Rao died on Tuesday at the age of 75 after prolonged illness.

Known for his works predominantly in Telugu cinema, the National Award-winning filmmaker Rao was undergoing treatment at KIMS hospital. He was best known for directing films such as "Meghasandesam", "Gorintaku", "Premabhishekam", "Bangaru Kutumbam" and "Swargam Narakam".

Rao was a Congress MP from Andhra Pradesh and served as the Union Minister of State for Coal between 2004-2006 and in his second term from 2006-2008.

In 2014, he was questioned by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in allocation coal block. The filmmaker celebrated his 75th birthday on May 4.

Condoling Rao's death, Union I&B Minister Venkaiah Naidu said, "I am saddened by the untimely demise of Sri Dasari Narayana Rao. With his demise the Telgu Industry lost its big brother."

Actor Kamal Haasan tweeted, "My sympathy and condolences to the family of Daasari NaryaNa rao.His loss is truly a big loss for Telugu cinema. Late K.B. sir admired him."

PTI