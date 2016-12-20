Demonetisation: People angry over cash crunch vandalise SBI branch in UP

Angry over cash crunch,customers pelted stones at the SBI branch in Kakroli village in Muzaffarnagar.

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 20: Facing shortage of cash after demonetisation, a group of angered customers pelted stones at the SBI branch in Kakroli village here, police said today.

The branch manager Chander Mohan lodged a complaint alleging that some persons pelted stones at the bank last evening and damaged property while they were protesting against the shortage of cash at the bank, SHO Anand Mishra said.

Police has registered a case against unidentified persons in this connection, he said.

In a similar incident at Fatehpur village in Shamli district, about 40 km from here, customers vandalised the branch of UP Gramin Bank yesterday after they were unable to get cash, police said.

People blocked the Shahpur-Kandhla road here after the bank in their area ran out of cash, police said.

Police later intervened and cleared the road for traffic movement. In Jalalabad town of Shamli district, irate people blocked the Delhi-Saharanpur road as they were turned down by the PNB branch.

Traffic movement was affected for several hours due the protests in these area yesterday.

PTI

Story first published: Tuesday, December 20, 2016, 11:25 [IST]
