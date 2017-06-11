‘Not seeking extension of term': Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, whose term was extended on June 3, does not want extension of his tenure and wants to return to his private practice, said reports.

He has reportedly written to the government saying he was not interested in continuation of his term.

"I do not want to seek reappointment for the post (Attorney General)," news agency ANI quoted Rohatgi as saying.

Rohatgi's three-year term was to end on June 6, but the Union Cabinet extended his term on June 3. He was appointed Attorney General of India with effect from June 19, 2014.

Rohatgi, considered to be close to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, was Additional Solicitor General during the previous NDA government at the Centre.

Reports say that the decision on Rohatgi's tenure would be taken after the law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is in Bihar, returns on June 13.

[Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi's term extended]

Rohatgi, son of former Delhi High Court judge Justice Awadh Behari Rohatgi, has represented Gujarat government in the Supreme Court in the 2002 Gujarat riots and fake encounter death cases, including the Best Bakery and Zahira Sheikh cases.

