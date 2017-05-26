Not our people, Gadkari says on gau rakshaks

Cow vigilantism in the name of protection must be condemned and they are not our people, Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari said. The BJP and the Sangh parivaar support the ban on cow slaughter, but not vigilantism in the name of protection, he also said.

These incidents inflamed communal tensions, tarnishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to focus on economic development, which Gadkari said was the government's main agenda. The government is focused on "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas", and none of its policies discriminated against religious minorities, Gadkari said.

He further said that violence in the name of protecting cows "should not have happened." This is not our agenda. Those who are doing this are not our people. Those who did it are wrong. We are not with them. Prime Minister had condemned (them)... We all have condemned such violence. Why are we being blamed for such incidents, Gandkari also asked.

The BJP, VHP, Sangh and our government do not support such elements," Gadkari said while also adding that his party was against cow slaughter.

