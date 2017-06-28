"Not in my name", says India, takes a stand against mob lynching

Enough is enough is India's message to mob lynching. Citizen groups in over nine Indian cities are all set to come together to condemn the growing trend of lynching in the country under the banner "Not in my name". Protests will be held in at least 9 Indian cities on Wednesday including at Jantar Mantar of New Delhi and Town Hall of Bengaluru.

An online campaign that was started by a Gurgaon-based filmmaker, Saba Dewan has become the voice of thousands of Indians opposing lynching that is becoming a dangerous trend in the country. Wednesday's protest will be against all mob lynching incidents including those over beef and cow slaughter. Saba Dewan's Facebook post calling for a protest has caught the imagination of the country with netizens willing to voluntarily take part and express their anger against lynch mobs. The protest is not just to register their anger against incidents of mob lynching but also a message to the families of victims that they are not alone.

The demonstration under the banner, "Not in my name", aims to convey that whatever is happening in the society is not happening in the name of Indians and we do not approve of it. The message has managed to find support in thousands of Indians including those living abroad. On Wednesday, groups in at least nine other Indian cities will hold similar protests while protests will also be held in London and Toronto.

On June 24, Saba took to Facebook to condemn lynching in the country especially that of Junaid on a Mathura-bound train on Thursday. A dispute over a seat led to Junaid and his brothers being assaulted by a group of men. The victims were taunted for being Muslims. Junaid and two of his companions were stabbed. Triggered by this mob lynching incident, "Not in my name" movement took off.

The protest calls for apolitical participation and has asked volunteers to gather at protests sites in various cities armed only with banners of "Not in my name". In New Delhi, the protest will be held in Jantar Mantar while in Bengaluru it will be held at 6 PM at the Town Hall.

OneIndia News