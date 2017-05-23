Not just Mission Telangana, Amit Shah wants a BJP tsunami in state

Mission Telangana is very close to the heart of BJP's national president, Amit Shah. Reach out to the voters of Telangana like a tsunami, Shah told party workers in Telangana while promising to overthrow the KCR led TRS government in Telagana, a state that was formed a little over three years back.

Shah held a booth-level meeting at Nalgonda district where he unfurled the party's flag near the statue of Gundagoni Mysaiah Goud, the BJP state secretary who was killed by Naxals.

He said that the BJP was the world's largest party with a membership of 11 crore. BJP governments are in power in 13 states. Take advantage of this and spread across the state of Telangana like a tsunami he urged party workers. I have no doubt that the BJP will form the next government in Telangana, Shah also said.

[Amit Shah's Mission Telangana: 12 per cent Muslim quota to be opposed]

Mission Telangana, opposing 12 per cent Muslim quota:

The BJP has decided to contest the 2019 elections on its own, said Dr K Laxman the president of the Telangana's BJP unit state. The BJP will look to replicate the Uttar Pradesh formula in Telangana as well. It would want to polarise the Hindu votes and split the Muslim votes which is normally claimed by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, the MIM and the Congress.

The BJP had adopted a similar formula in UP and feels that it may work in Telangana as well. The BJP would look to bag a majority of the seats in Telangana on its own. The strategy being chalked out would focus largely on opposing the 12 per cent quota for Muslims given by the Telangana government. This would provide the BJP a plank to kickstart its campaign and polarise the Hindu votes in its favour.

The BJP would rope in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad to drive across this message. The quota would primarily affect the students and hence the message needs to come from their student's wing. Several programmes speaking about such issues will be held in the run up to the elections.

OneIndia News