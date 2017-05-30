Not in race for Next President of India says Deve Gowda

I am not in the race for the post of next President of India, former Prime Minister of India, H D Deve Gowda has said. I have been contacted by a couple of political parties on the Presidential elections, but I have refused to take part in the race, Gowda who is also the supremo of the Janata Dal (S) said.

There are other leaders who are capable of holding the post. I have no interest in Delhi politics and will instead build my party in Karnataka he told reporters at his home town in Hassan.

He further said that with a weak opposition at the centre there are efforts on to unite all regional parties. The parties will be uniting under the leadership of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he said.

OneIndia News