Not all youths participate in stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti

Few people involved in stone pelting, not all youths participate in such activities in Jammu and Kashmir, said Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday.

'If all had done sloganeering, so many children would not have passed in recent exams,' Mufti told media. She also requested national media to not show discussions on TV that spread hatred against people of J&K in the country.

I request national media to not show discussions on TV that spread hatred against people of J&K, in the country: Mehbooba Mufti, J&K CM pic.twitter.com/f9YMgXB87i — ANI (@ANI_news) May 8, 2017

A day before she had said only Prime Minister Modi could solve the Kashmir crisis and the state would support his decision. Also, she hailed PM Modi's Lahore visit as a 'sign of strength' while saying that former PM Manmohan Singh wanted to visit Pakistan but couldn't muster the courage.

Last month, Mufti had met PM Modi at his residence in New Delhi and briefed him about the security situation in the Valley. After the meeting, she told reporters that it was important to resume the dialogue process initiated by former Prime Minister Vajpayee.

Students clash with security forces:

Meanwhile, school students clashed with security forces in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday against the alleged highhandedness of security personnel.

The security forces stopped the march by students in Tral area. Enraged over it, the students threw stones at security personnel, who in retaliation baton charged them.

They were demanding action against security personnel who allegedly roughed up students during the ongoing protests and the release of their arrested schoolmates.

The recent bout of protests was triggered by a police raid on Government Degree College, Pulwama, on April 15.

( With agency inputs)