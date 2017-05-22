Not a plane, but a train: Tejas Express to hit the tracks today

It can easily be mistaken for a plane. On Monday railway minister, Suresh Prabhu will flag off Tejas Express, the semi-high-speed train having modern onboard facilities, enhanced passenger comfort and showcases the future of Train travel in India.

The train has great style attached to it. Sleek and comfortable seats with extra leg space, the train is equipped with an entertainment system, LCD screens, WiFi, and food prepared by executive chefs.

Great style The cost of travel would higher than similar journey undertaken for a similar distance. However that is a small price to pay for the comfort you get on this train. A network of CCTV cameras enhances the security system on board plus automatic doors. An attendant would be at your seat at the push of a button. Excitement The train is parked at the platform no. 18 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Curious onlookers took a peak and the excitement levels were writ large on their faces. People were seen taking selfies with the train in the background. First service On Monday, railway minister Suresh Prabhu will flag off the first service between CSMT and Karmali in Goa. Tejas Express is a semi-high-speed train having modern onboard facilities, enhanced passenger comfort and showcases the future of Train travel in India. 200 kmph The newly designed coaches are capable of running at a speed of 200 kmph. However the train would only maintain a speed of 160 kmph owing to track related constraints. These are the routes The three routes that have been planned for Tejas are: 22425/22426 New Delhi-Chandigarh Tejas Express (6 days a week), 12585/12586 Lucknow-Anand Vihar(T) Tejas Express, 11209/11210 Mumbai CST-Karmali Tejas Express (5 days a week).

The Mumbai-Goa train would halt at Dadar (DD), Thane(TNA), Panvel(PNVL), Ratnagiri(RN), Kudal(KUDL) and has a total 15 LHB coaches -- one executive chair car, 12 coaches, generator cum SLR - two coaches. The executive chair car has a seat configuration of 2x2 while the normal coaches have a configuration of 3x2. Bio-vacuum toilets The coaches will have Bio-vacuum toilets, water level indicators, tap sensors, hand dryers, integrated braille displays, LED TV for each passenger with phone sockets, local cuisine, celebrity chef menu, WiFi, tea and coffee vending machines, magazines, snack tables, CCTV cameras, fire & smoke detection and suppression system.

OneIndia News