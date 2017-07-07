North Korea's missile programme impacts India's national security: MEA

India on Friday joined the chorus of international communities' concern about North Korea's pursuit of missile programme. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that North Korea's nuclear programme did impact India's national security.

The MEA said proliferation pose grave threat to international peace and India's national security. Further, it called upon North Korea to refrain from such actions that undermine international peace.

The MEA issued statements following the European Union and Japan's call for further sanctions against North Korea after Pyongyang tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in defiance of repeated UN resolutions.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley earlier said North Korea's ICBM launch test was a "clear and sharp military escalation" and military action remained on the table.

Chinese Ambassador to the UN Liu Jieyi criticized North Korea for launching an ICBM, but also was critical of the US and South Korea for deploying the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (Thaad) missile system (THAAD) in Seoul.

OneIndia News