North India continues to reel under scorching heat

New Delhi, June 5: Even as the monsoon is just a few days ahead, but the Central and North India is believed remain under scorching heat on Monday. The MeT department has said that temperature will continue to increase in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand.

On Monday, the Delhiites woke up to another hot day. The impact of heat was felt more by people as the minimum temperature shot up to season's high of 30.4 degree celsius, which is three notches above average.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 44.6-degree celsius, four degrees above normal.

The hot weather in the national capital has forced people to stay indoors affecting outing plans of people. During the noon, the roads look deserted.

The Met department on Monday forecasted minimum temperature of 32 and a maximum of 43 degree celsius.

OneIndia News