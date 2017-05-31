Normalcy restored in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar, May 31: Normalcy returned in Kashmir valley on Wednesday after three days of restrictions and strike in the aftermath of killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander in an encounter with security forces.

There were no restrictions anywhere in Kashmir, officials said, adding life was going on normally across the valley.

Shops, offices, fuel stations and other business establishments opened here this morning, while public transport resumed after three days, the officials said.

They said similar reports of restoration of normalcy were received from other districts of the valley.

However, the officials said classwork in all schools and colleges in the districts of Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama and Budgam has been suspended for the day as a precautionary measure.

They said all higher secondary schools and colleges in Srinagar have also been closed for Wednesday.

The classwork in few higher secondary schools and colleges in the districts of Ganderbal and Kupwara has also been suspended for the day, but university-level examinations were being conducted as per the schedule, the officials said.

The authorities restored the outgoing call facility on prepaid numbers last night, but mobile internet services continued to remain suspended across the valley as a precautionary measure.

Curfew-like restrictions were imposed on Sunday in the districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian all in south Kashmir, as also in seven police station areas of Srinagar and in Sopore township in north Kashmir.

The restrictions were placed following the killing of Sabzar and his colleague in the encounter in Soimoh area of Tral in south Kashmirs Pulwama district a day earlier.

Separatist groups had called for a two-day strike from Sunday and had asked people to march to Tral on Tuesday to pay tributes to the slain militants.

PTI