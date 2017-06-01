Non-Muslim students denied breakfast, lunch during Ramzan in AMU, says ABVP

Members of pro-right wing organisations have alleged that students at Aligarh Muslim University are being denied breakfast and lunch during Ramzan. Authorities from the Institute have rubbished the allegations. Following the allegations, the HRD ministry has sought a clarification from the university.

Members of ABVP and BJYM have alleged that the university was forcing non-Muslim students who are lodged in the university hostels to fast during the holy month of Ramzan by denying them breakfast and lunch. Authorities of AMU have however maintained that while glitches bothered them initially, food is being served to students who give prior intimation to the hostel kitchen.

A BJYM leader alleged that breakfast and lunch were being denied to students who did not observe a fast. "The university is indirectly compelling them to observe fast during Ramzan," said Vinay Varshney, a BJYM member. University, however, maintained that while students not observing a fast may have been inconvenienced in the first few days of Ramzan, things were now under control and those students who informed the hostel mess in advance were provided with food.

'Lunch on demand' has always been a provision in the university and the same applies to students of any religion, authorities said. The Union HRD ministry has sought a clarification on the allegations made by a section of students. "After receiving complaints yesterday, the vice chancellor had issued written instruction reiterating that any student who is not fasting should inform the dining hall authorities and he will be provided lunch," AMU authorities told the media.

Many students claimed that during Ramzan, the hostels provided the pre-dawn meal for those who observed fast and the same would be provided as breakfast to others. Any student who wanted lunch had to give the request in writing and arrangements would be made for the students. The University has once again landed in food controversy. Earlier this year, the meat had gone off the menu in the university's hostels after procuring meat had become a challenge following a crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses in Uttar Pradesh by the order of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

OneIndia News