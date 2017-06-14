Non-bailable warrant against Baba Ramdev for 2016 'beheading' remark

The additional chief judicial magistrate court in Rohtak on Wednesday issued a non-bailable warrant against Yoga guru Baba Ramdev. The warrant was issued after he failed to appear before the court in a 2016 controversial 'beheading remark' case.

Rohtak ACJM Harish Goyal who issued the non-bailable warrant asked Ramdev to be produced before the court on August 3.

In April last year, the Yoga Guru had courted controversy after claiming that if not bound by law, he would have beheaded lakhs for refusing to chant 'Bharath Mata Ki Jai'. He made the statements while addressing a gathering in Rohtak. He was booked under IPC sections 504 for intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace and 506 for criminal intimidation.

Ramdev claimed that he was responding to a statement by AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi who refused to chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai "even if a knife was put to his throat". Incidentally, Ramdev's statements were made in a rally convened to promote peace. Former home minister and senior Congress leader Subhash Batra moved court against Ramdev's remarks.

OneIndia News