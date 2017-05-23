Non-bailable warrant against actors Suriya, Sathyaraj and 6 others

A non-bailable warrant has been issued on Tuesday against eight Tamil actors, including Suriya and Sathyaraj, for failing to appear in court in connection with 2009 defamation case.

The defamation case was filed by a journalist for allegedly abusing journalists in a meeting organized by 'Nadigar Sangam' (Actors' Association) in 2009.

Then, the Nadigar Sangam had met to protest the news report which raised charges of prostitution on a group of fellow actors and actresses. Sarathkumar, Sri Priya, Vivek, Suriya, Vijay Kumar, Arun Vijay and Cheran were present in the meeting.

The Ooty court has issued NBW after the actors did not appear before the court for a second consecutive time. The case has been posted to June 17 for the next hearing.

OneIndia News