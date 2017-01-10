Noida, Jan 9: Hospitals and clinics in Noida have asked to get their safety audit done within two months and submit the report to disaster management cell in a move by the district administration to make the premises, visited by large number of public, safe and without risk.

District Magistrate N P Singh has issued an advisory to hospitals to get the third party safety audit of their hospitals and clinics within two months and submit report to Disaster Management Cell (DMC) Noida, an official statement said.

After its establishment in November 2015, the Noida Disaster Management Cell had initiated the safety audit of lifeline building in the district on priority basis. The safety audit of Noida Administrative Building completed recently and the report was being examined by the the DMC.

The safety audit by third party was taken as a pilot project and DMC has forwarded to the departments concerned for their suggestions, retrofitting, proper maintenance and necessary action. After completion of successful pilot project, now around 25-30 major hospitals and clinics located in the Gautam Budh Nagar district have been asked to undergo the audit, the statement said.

