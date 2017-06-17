Nobody tells me what to eat, Naidu says on 'non-existing' beef ban

Nobody tells me what to eat, Union Home Minister Venkaiah Naidu said while hitting out at critics who accused the government of controlling the peoples' food habits.

"I am a strict non-vegetarian and nobody told me what to eat or what not", the Information and Broadcasting minister said.

I am a strict non-vegetarian and nobody told me what to eat and what not to eat. There is so much misinformation. Food is a personal choice. Why is there a debate?" he asked while addressing 'Akashvani Annual Award Ceremony' here.

Naidu alleged that some of the news broadcasters are showing debates on the "non-existing beef ban". He said they are holding discussions on whether India is going to be converted into a vegetarian country.

Referring to the CBI raids at homes and offices of NDTV promoter Prannoy Roy, the information and broadcasting minister said nobody can claim "immunity" just because he is a media person. "What we want is that you just follow the rule," he said.

"The only time the media was gagged was during Emergency in 1975 when people were put into jails without any fault. What has happened now is nothing to do with freedom of speech. The government believes in total freedom of press and freedom of expression," Naidu said.

Naidu said "information with confirmation" is power ammunition against social evils of the society. "What we want is not breaking news but constructive news. We don't want obstructive and destructive news. We want real news, news that is without views," Naidu also said.

OneIndia News