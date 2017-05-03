No visitors for Sasikala: The once TN CM hopeful is confined to a shell

From Jayalalithaa's most trusted aide to a strong contender for the post of Tamil Nadu chief minister, Sasikala Natarajan today is a deserted soul. Lodged at the Parapana Agrahara jail after being held guilty in the disproportionate assets case, she hardly has any visitor. One person who religiously called on her was T T V Dinakaran, but he too is in jail in connection with the Election Commission bribery case.

She has gone into a shell. At first she would meet with several people. There would be scores of people who would visit her from Tamil Nadu. Today with the pre-condition being that she be kept out of the party, if the AIADMK has to merge, the few followers of hers too have stopped visiting her at the Bengaluru central jail.

No interaction:

Sasikala hardly interacts with anyone. She is confined to her cell most of the time either reading a newspaper or watching a Tamil movie. Her walks through the corridors too have stopped completely.

Sources say that there has a lot that has changed since she was lodged in jail.

The number of people who visit her have gone down drastically. Her support base within her own party has dwindled considerably. With allegations of corruption being hurled at her family members, life has not been the same for her. She almost came close to being appointed the CM of Tamil Nadu, but the SC played spoilsport for her.

Sasikala had recently complained that there are too many mosquitos in her cell. She has been now provided with a mosquito net. The facilities that she has in her room is a fan and a television.

She however keeps a tab of the political developments in Tamil Nadu. The news regarding her have dried up. She however makes it a point to stay up to date about her the political situation in the state. Jail officials say that she hardly speaks and does not interact with others much.

OneIndia News