No untoward incidents at Morcha’s office gherao programme

Darjeeling, July 14, 2017: There were no reports of any untoward incident revolving around Gorkha Janmukti Morcha's office gherao programme on Friday.

However there were reports of arson from all over the Hills throughout Thursday night and the wee hours of Friday. There were attempts to set ablaze the world heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railway head quarters located in Kurseong.

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) had given a call for a gherao of all BDO, SDO and District Magistrate's offices in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. There were speculations of chances of clashes between GJM supporters and security forces.

On Friday the GJM rally in Darjeeling comprising of women carrying Khukuris (traditional Gorkha swords) and sickles marched to the DM office located at Lebong Cart Road. Army was deployed in front of the District Magistrate office. The protestors shouted pro-Gorkhaland slogans in front of the DM office and left. The rally culminated at the Chowk Bazar where a public meeting was held.

"7 people have already died for Gorkhaland. We don't want anything from the West Bengal Government including rations. We demand immediate intervention of the Central Government" demanded Sushma Rai of the Gorkha Janmukti Nari Morcha.

At around 10:30 pm on Thursday alleged Gorkhaland activists torched the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway head quarters located at Kurseong. The wooden panels of the corridor were damaged in the fire. However timely intervention by the residents and security personnel saved the building from being gutted. Incidentally the two storied building in

Kurseong houses the DHR head quarters, the UNESCO office and Elisa Museum.

In Mirik the 70 year old Premchandra Memorial Rural library was torched. Many old books, newspapers and magazine were reduced to ashes. An empty police check post was torched at Sukhiapokhari. The sericulture office at Reling Poolbazar was also set ablaze.

OneIndia News