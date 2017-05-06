No 'Teeka, no topi' says Yogi Adityanath while assuring protection for all

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tried to assure that his state government will ensure that no bias will be shown towards anyone and that religion will not take centre stage in its working.

Assuring there will be no discrimination in the state on the basis of religion, he reportedly said that, "Na teeka ka bhed hoga, Na topi (Skull cap) ka bhed hoga."

A controversial figure and a Lok Sabha MP for five consecutive terms, who was a surprise choice as the CM of Uttar Pradesh after the BJP romped to power in the state, he has been at the centre of media attention ever since he took charge in Lucknow in March this year.

There have been growing concerns over security, especially among minority groups, and the protection of their rights under the newly formed BJP government under his leadership, given his past before he took over.

While speaking at an interactive session hosted by a TV channel, he reportedly said that, his government would provide security to all sections of society and take everyone along in the state's progress. But he also added that there will not be a appeasement policy towards anyone.

Such concerns have followed incidents of violence being reported at many places in the state, allegedly involving activists of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, an organisation he formed and headed.

On the issue of the cases allegedly involving the group he formed, he reportedly issued a warning, as he said, ""Chhadam gamcchha odne waale jo karya karte hain sudhar jaayein, chhode nahin jaayenge (Those wearing fake scarf should mend their ways, none will be spared)."

He also talked about the situation of law and order in the state saying that it was his governments top priority and that by the time he presents the performance report card of its first 100 days, the minor incidents that are being reported at present, would totally stop.

"Every sister, daughter and trader of Uttar Pradesh will feel safe in the state," he said. And he added that the VIP culture in the state will ended. His government, soon after coming to power, ended the use of red beacons on top of cars of government minsters and officials. A move that preceded a similar directive from the central government.

He also promised a better showing of the state under Clean City survey in which only one city was listed in the top 100, a performance he blamed on his predecessor Akhilesh Yadav's government.

Talking on the issue of workings of his administration, he focused on the change in the transfer policy of officers. He said that, "We have brought a transfer policy in Uttar Pradesh. In the past 12-15 years, transfer posting had become an industry. Now everyone will have to tell about the reason for transfer. All the ministers will have to mention and inform me as to why an officer is being transferred and what public good will be served with the transfer."

And on the issue of the farmers, he said, "The government is committed to double the income of farmers by 2022. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that the government's objective should be public welfare not populist. But, we went for loan waiver because that was necessary to lessen the load on farmers."

