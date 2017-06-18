No respite: Heavy monsoon rains to revisit flood hit Assam, Mizoram

Guwahati, June 18: While most of the country battles with heatwave conditions, rainfall has been a regular feature for Northeast India. This year too, Monsoon has made a timely arrival over parts of northeastern states. In fact, heavy Monsoon rains had triggered massive floods over Assam and Mizoram.

Now, Monsoon rains are likely to revisit once again over region, due to which moderate to heavy rains are all set to revisit Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

So far, 14 killed, 13,000 affected At least 14 people are feared dead and several others reportedly missing as heavy rainfall continues to lash northeastern states of Manipur, Mizoram and parts of Assam. Nearly 13,000 people in Assam have been affected by flood. Flash floods have submerged many areas in Manipur, while water from Mizoram's hills threatens to submerge parts of Hailakandi district in south Assam's Barak Valley. ASDM isued flood alerts in five-states On June 15, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority has issued flood alerts in at least five districts - Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Darrang Dhemaji and Karimganj. In Manipur, both Nambol and Imphal rivers have breached, causing flash floods in Imphal valley. Cyclonic circulation to trigger rainfall Fresh cyclonic circulation over Assam that was over Bangladesh and the east-west trough extending along the foothills of Uttar Pradesh up to Arunachal Pradesh. Besides this, southerly moist winds are prevailing causing good rains over the region. In the past 24 hours During the last 24 hours from 8:30 am on Friday, Cherrapunji recorded a whopping 638 mm of rainfall, followed by Goalpara 187 mm, Shillong 138 mm, Dibrugarh 58 mm, Dhubri 57 mm, Tezpur and Kohima 47 mm, Guwahati 44 m and Imphal 31 mm of rains. More in the offing The current situation is very favorable to receive more heavy to very heavy rainfall over most parts of Northeast India, particularly over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. There are also possibilities of extremely heavy rainfall.

OneIndia News

Credit: skymetweather.com, PTI