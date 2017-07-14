Kerala court extends actor Dileep's police custody

The Angamaly First Class Judicial Magistrate Court extended police custody of actor Dileep by a day on Friday. Dileep was produced before the magistrate only to be sent back to police custody till 5 PM on Saturday.

Actor Dileep who was arrested on Monday evening has been in police custody for two days now. Officials investigating the sensational case of abduction and molestation of a popular actress took Dileep to various places in Ernakulam and Thrissur district over the past two days. Dileep was taken to various spots where he is said to have met prime accused in the case Pulsar Suni in a bid to retrace the course of conspiracy that was allegedly hatched.

In the meanwhile, officials are all set to question Dileep's wife and actor Kavya Madhavan and her mother in connection with the case. Based on the statement by Pulsar Suni, searches were conducted in a boutique that belongs to Kavya Madhavan. More people from the Malayalam film industry including director Lal and MLA P T Thomas are likely to be questioned in the case.

Survivor 'shocked' by Dileep's arrest

Breaking her silence for the first time after Dileep was arrested, the actress who was assaulted said that she, like most, was shocked over the recent developments in the case. In a statement to the media, the actress said that she had a good working relationship with Dileep that had turned sour due to personal reasons. "There are no financial dealings between me and any of the accused. I had a good working relationship and we have acted in many movies but due to personal issues, it turned sour," the statement from the actress said. "Let the truth be revealed quickly. Those responsible should not be left to go scot-free and no innocent person should be implicated," the statement added.

OneIndia News