No region could validate terrorism: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged all nations to work unanimously to uproot the terrorism network, while adding that no region could "validate terrorism."

In a joint statement with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan Modi said, "Terrorism is a shared worry, we agreed, no impact or goal and no region can validate terrorism".

In a veiled attack on Pakistan Modi said that firm action should also be taken against the countries that "shelter terrorism."

Modi further said that an action should be taken against those who create and conceive, support and sustain, shelter and spread ideologies of violence.

'Pak inviting its own ruin'

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs , Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, while condemned the dastardly act of Pakistan.

Naqvi said 'Pak inviting its own ruin,' in the backdrop of mutilation of two Indian soldiers in Kashmir.

Earlier, two Indian security personnel were killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Poonch district and their bodies were mutilated.

A junior commissioned officer of the army and a BSF head constable were killed in the attack.

OneIndia News