No question of disrespecting the National Anthem: Jora  

Jammu, Jan 3 The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Rigzin Jora today lashed out at the ruling parties in the Government for "misinforming" the people of the state that the opposition has "disrespected" National Anthem and said there is no question of disrespecting the national anthem.

"There is no question of disrespecting the National Anthem", he said tonight. Jora said the Congress does not need sermon about nationalism and patriotism from the BJP. He said "there was din and confusion in the House that National Anthem was almost inaudible and the Governor also walked out from the Hall amidst confusion and chaos".

The opposition held protest against the alleged "oppression and misrule" of the Government, which is the basic right of every elected representatives, he said. "We as representatives of the Congress party will continue to play our role and make the voice of common man of the state resonate in both houses of Legislature", he said.

