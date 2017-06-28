No proposal to split Coal India's arms as separate companies: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, June 28: Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that the government is not considering any proposal split Coal India arms into independent companies.

Government think tank Niti Aayog has suggested in its draft National Energy Policy to spin off Coal India's seven arms into independent firms and imbibe competition, saying the coal behemoth was supplying coal to consumers at higher price.

We welcome NITI Aayog suggestions. But, there is no such proposal to split Coal India but there is no such proposal., Goyal said.

These plants are grappling with an issue of compensatory tariffs after the Supreme Court disallowed to pass on higher cost of imported coal to discoms.

On Cyber attacks Goyal said that the government is taking every possible step to ensure that it doesn't pose threat to Indian power infrastructure.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)