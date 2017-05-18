No politics please! Rajinikanth, young fans make a great team together

Chennai, May 18: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday devoted his day to meet his young fans at Kodambakkam's Raghavendra wedding hall in Chennai. "Rajinikanth meets his young fans on the fourth day at Kodambakkam's Raghavendra Wedding Hall in Chennai," reported ANI.

The 66-year-old veteran actor also posed with the children as shutterbugs went on a clicking spree at the hall. Looking at these pictures, we must say Rajinikanth and his young fans look adorable together. They make a great team together.

Since Monday, Rajinikanth is meeting his fans in Chennai. He is also gleefully obliging for picture and selfie requests from his fans.

On the first day of his meeting with his fans, Rajinikanth hinted at joining politics. All he said that let god decide his political future. He did not divulge whether he would join an already established political party or form his own party.

However, he cleared the air that if he ever joins politics, he won't let wrong people come close to him.

Since then, speculations are rife if the actor is planning to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. On Wednesday, when reporters asked him if he was considering joining the saffron party, Rajinikanth simply refused to comment.

OneIndia News