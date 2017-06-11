No petrol on June 16: Address concerns on revised fuel rates says association

The petroleum dealers have said that they will not sell petro products on June 16. Petroleum dealers are preparing to observe a 24-hour bandh from the midnight of June 15 . They are upset over the government's decision to revise petrol and diesel prices every day from Thursday, June 15.

Dealers from seven states are meeting Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on June 14, and will go ahead with the protest if their concerns are not addressed.

[Fuel prices to change daily from June 16]

H S Manjappa, president, Karnataka State Federation of Petroleum Dealers Federation, said daily revision of fuel prices would pose many challenges. "The revision should take place exactly at 11.59 pm," he said. "And we have to update the petroleum companies about stocks by 6 am." Only owners know the password to effect price revision now, he explained. They can't share the secret code with their workers, most of whom are not permanent. The owner has to be present at the outlet at 12 midnight and again wake up well before 6 am to send updates to the oil companies," he said. This means dealers would go without sleep. "It will ruin our personal lives," he also said.

