No permission granted for BJP chief Amit Shah's meet : Goa airport official

Panaji, July 3: No permission was granted for a BJP rally at the airport premises in honour of the party's National President Amit Shah.

Goa's Dabolim Airport Director B.C. Negi on Monday said that "No permissions were given... I will inquire into it," Negi said as he was gheraoed by a Congress delegation led by All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary Girish Chodankar.

Chodankar demanded an explanaton on how the Bharatiya Janata Party was allowed to host a party meeting on Saturday at the Dabolim International Airport premises, located 40 km from Panaji. The meeting was attended by around 2,500 BJP workers.

A complaint was filed against Shah on Sunday by a local lawyer, alleging that the meeting was held without any permissions.

Chodankar, who led the protest at the Airport Director's office, said that holding a meeting at a sensitive installation like an airport showed clear abuse of power by the BJP.

"Now that the airport director has said that no permissions were given for the party meeting at the airport, action should be taken against the BJP and Shah for the audacity with which they held the function at a vital installation."

"It is a clear case of abuse of power," Chodankar told reporters after the protest. Goa BJP President Vinay Tendulkar is likely to issue a statement on the issue in the evening.

IANS