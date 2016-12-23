No parking space, no car: Centre proposes new rule

New Delhi, Dec 23: Want to buy a car? Find parking first or else your new vehicle may not be registered. The centre is planning to introduce a much-needed rule which would make it mandatory to produce proof that you have parking space.

[Also Read: Dipa Karmakar wants cash for training instead of BMW car]

The centre says that if proof of parking space is not produced then the vehicle will not be registered. On Thursday, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu said that he is very serious about this rule and is in talks with officials and also state governments.

The rule is aimed at decongesting the roads, the government also says. There is a major space crunch in large cities. People buy cars but have no parking space. Eventually they end up parking on the roads which leads to space crunch.

This rule is aimed at decongesting the roads and also ensuring that people do not park on the streets. The centre is in talks with the state governments. It would be introduced soon says the union government.

The registration is done by the state transport department as parking-related issues fall under the purview of the muncipal corporations.

There have been various measures undertaken by the state government to decongest the roads. Car pooling or restricting the number of cars purchased are a few measures introduced by the various state governments.

The state governments are also attempting to better the public transport system so that lesser cars are found on the roads.

OneIndia News