No more talks on AIADMK merger, Panneerselvam disbands committee

The leader of AIADMK Puratchi Talaivi Amma, O Panneerselvam on Sunday disbanded the committee that was formed to hold merger talks. The OPS camp took to Twitter to announce its decision to dissolve its special team that was to hold talks with the Edappadi Palanisamy camp to discuss the merger.

இன்றோடு அஇஅதிமுக புரட்சித்தலைவி அம்மா அணியில் இணைப்புக்காக உருவாக்கப்பட்ட பேச்சுவார்த்தைக் குழு கலைக்கப்படுகிறது. — O Panneerselvam (@OfficeOfOPS) June 11, 2017

The tweet said that with effect from Sunday, a team that was formed to discuss terms of the merger with AIADMK Amma's Edappadi Palanisamy was being dissolved. While the information did not specify the party's stand on the possibility of a merger in the near future, curtains are down on AIADMK merger.

Panneerselvam camp had given the Edappadi Palanisamy camp enough hints to initiate merger talks but the response has been cold. Unsure of his own camp after TTV Dinakaran's return, Edappadi Palanisamy chose to wait and watch. Panneerselvam camp had even made public statements that Edappadi Palanisamy's government faced no threats from them. Despite the hints, no progress was made in merger talks.

Both camps of the AIADMK had formed special committees to discuss the terms of merger However, the committee never met officially even as backdoor negotiations were said to be underway. With Panneerselvam camp's tweet, merger now looks like a distant dream for AIADMK.

OneIndia News