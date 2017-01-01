No 'Mitron' in Modi's New Year address

New Delhi, Jan 01: "Mitron" or friends a word that Prime Minister Narendra Modi so often uses in his speeches was missing in his Decemeber 31st address to the nation. The nation waited with bated breath on New Years eve for the Pam's speech wondering what major announcement he would make.

Happy New Year Mitron!!! @narendramodi @AShetty84 @SreeIyer1 @vhsindia @pGurus1 @sambitswaraj #modi #HappyNewYear #DeMonetisation cartoon. pic.twitter.com/JkqW64WttP — Akshay (@akshaychanders) December 31, 2016

On the social media the word @Mitron" was trending the whole of Saturday night. However Modi in his 45 minute address did not use the word even once. Many on the social media joked that they were disappointed that the PM did not use the word even once. Some questioned if Modi would replace the word with "Doston."

In his 45 minute address Modi defended the decision on demonetisation. He also announced sops for farmers, women and senior citizens. He further went on to state emotionally that the conditions would improve in the future.



OneIndia News