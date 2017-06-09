No lessons learnt: Pak continues to aid infiltrations says Indian Army

India has once again accused of Pakistan of engineering infiltrations into Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistani forces continue to provide cover fire to aid infiltrations, the Indian Army has said in a statement.

Indian Army units deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir have foiled multiple attempts made by Pakistan army to push armed infiltrators across the LoC", Defence spokesperson of Northern Command said.

He said that in the last 48 hours, infiltration attempts have been foiled at Gurez, Machhil, Nowgam and Uri sectors. "Seven armed intruders have been eliminated so far," he said.

He further said that a large quantity of arms, ammunition and war like stores have been recovered and operations are in progress at Machhil, Nowgam and Uri sectors.

The Army blamed Pakistan army for providing heavy artillery support by giving cover firing to infiltration terror groups along the LoC.

"These armed intruder groups were being provided active support including covering fire (heavy calibre artillery) by Pakistan army posts on the LoC to assist them in infiltration into the Kashmir valley," he further added.

