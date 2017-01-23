No kidding! Ch’garh clerk suspended for refusing to sing duet with manager

Anjali Tiwari, a senior clerk was hired by the Chattisgarh Railways under the cultural quota was suspended for refusing to sing a duet with the general manager in Raipur on January 17. The circular doing the rounds on social media speaks of a cultural event that took place on January 16.

According to the circular, during the final rehearsal, Tiwari had been asked to prepare a few duet songs that she was supposed to sing with the general manager. "During the programme, when the general manager expressed his desire to sing one particular song, Tiwari refused, saying that she had not come prepared to sing the song," the circular said.

"Being an employee appointed under the cultural quota, she is not supposed to refuse to perform when instructions in advance were given to her by the undersigned (the divisional railway manager). This shows her casual/irresponsible attitude towards her work. I have taken a serious view of this," says the circular.

She was also accused of gross misconduct and failing to maintain absolute devotion towards duty. She should be immediately taken up under discipline and appeal," the circular added. Tiwari has been debarred from all official cultural programmes of Raipur division for a six-month period.

OneIndia News