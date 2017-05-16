"No jobs, farmer suicides, soldier deaths, what is government celebrating?" asks Rahul Gandhi

As the BJP government completes three years, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to mock the BJP. Pulling up the BJP for planning 'Modi Fests' to make its third year in power at the centre, Rahul Gandhi asked 'what exactly the government was celebrating'.

3 years of broken promises, non performance & betrayal of a mandate — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) May 16, 2017

Rahul Gandhi took to twitter and said that the youth of the country was struggling to find jobs, farmers were committing suicides and soldiers were dying at the borders. Slamming the BJP for its governance, Rahul Gandhi claimed that BJP's three years in power was filled with broken promises, non-performance and betrayal of a mandate.

In an attempt to steer clear of controversy, the senior leadership of the Congress had decided to criticise the policies, performance and failure of the BJP government on multiple fronts instead of attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any BJP leader on an individual basis. Leaders of the Congress will work toward highlighting the failed promises of Modi government even as the BJP celebrates its third year in office hailing its government.

OneIndia News