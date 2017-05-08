No jeans, remove underclothes: NEET's bizarre code embarrasses students

Many students who had appeared for NEET complained of being subjected to humiliation, all in the name of fair exams at various centres. A teenager alleged that she was forced to remove her underclothes after a metal detector beeped as she passed through it in an exam centre in Kannur while another was forced to change out of her jeans.

In a bid to prevent cheating, officials put students through embarrassing and shocking checks at various centres. Sleeves of dresses stretching more than half sleeves were snipped in some centres while in others, students were asked to remove buttons from their jeans. Some students had to get rid of their footwear while others had to go on without a belt. The mother of the teenager who was asked to get rid of her innerwear was shocked. Afte being forced to take off her metal hook-bearing inner clothes the student was allowed to write the exam. "My daughter went inside the centre, only to return later and hand me her top innerwear because it had metal hooks," she told the media.

The dress code according to NEET website for women candidates is 'light clothes with half sleeves not having big buttons or brooch/badge or flowers, with salwar/ trouser and slippers or sandals with low heels, not shoes'. While parents and students are crying foul over the treatment, officials maintain that they are only following instructions as received.

The principal of the school from where such complaints emerged said, "We have clear instructions that if the metal detector beeps, no one can be allowed inside. Whenever it beeped, we told students to remove what they have." The bizarre code left many students and parents angry and shocked.

OneIndia News