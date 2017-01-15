No janta darbars, EC tells CMs of 5 poll bound states

New Delhi, Jan 15: The Election Commission of India has directed the Chief Ministers of the five poll bound states to stop holding public hearings or janta darbars. The model code of conduct is in place for the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab and Goa.

A notification by the ECI read, "It has been brought to the notice of the Commission that the chief minister and ministers or politically appointed office-bearers of statutory bodies continue to hear appeals by persons under prevailing Acts and laws. The Commission has directed that all such hearings should be deferred till the conclusion of polls."

Further the EC said that in case there is a need to hold such a hearing then it should be done at the secretary level officers.

Further the EC on the transfer of cash said, "You are requested to kindly advise the directors-general and commissioners of police to ensure adequate police protection for the safe, secure and speedy inter-state and intra-state movement of currency from currency chests to various bank branches/ATMs at some of the places where banks may apprehend security concerns.

While doing so, police authorities shall have to keep the CEO informed in poll-bound states. As per guidelines, if vans carrying cash are stopped, they can contact the election authorities. They are allowed to carry only Rs 50,000 at a time."

OneIndia News